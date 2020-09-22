Peggy L. Dennette (Filby)
Peggy L. Dennette, 64, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, in Sebring, Florida.
She was the daughter of John L. Filby Sr. and Dorothy M. (Tucker) Crosby. She was born on April 4, 1956, in Bellefontaine, Ohio. She had been a resident of Sebring along with her husband since 1999. Peggy was of the Methodist faith. She worked in medical records in the healthcare industry until her retirement. Peggy enjoyed reading and crafts. Her greatest joy was her family.
She is survived by her loving husband, Richard Dennette of Sebring, Florida; children, Shawn Albain (Faith) of Genoa, Ohio and Stephanie Harrison of Napoleon, Ohio; stepson, Bud Dennette (Faith) of Avon Park, Florida; siblings, Lauren Herring (William) of Lyons, Ohio, John Filby Jr. of Sebring, Florida, Keith Filby, Dennis Filby (Lori) and Ronald Filby (Debbie), all of Toledo, Ohio. Surviving are also six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her mother, Dorothy Crosby, and stepfather, Skip Crosby.
Memorial contributions can be made to the American Cancer Society. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at stephensonnelsonfh.com.