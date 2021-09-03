Penelope L. Litt
Penelope “Penny” Lee Litt, age 82, passed away peacefully at home Monday, Aug. 30, 2021 in Sebring, Florida. She was born Feb. 12, 1939 in Lima, Ohio to the late Robert Earl Mulbarger and Mardell Louise Carmichael.
Penny was a registered nurse and graduated from St. Mary’s Hospital School of Nursing in West Palm Beach, Florida, where she began her nursing career. She moved to Sebring in 1975 and worked for Highlands Regional Medical Center, Avon Park Correctional Institute and the Highlands County Health Department.
Through her Christian faith, Penny devoted herself to serving others, both through the Parish Nursing Program and by taking her beloved dogs into various nursing homes and hospitals to provide pet therapy.
She is survived by her son, Ed Porter of Avon Park, Florida; daughter, Judy Lee Brown (Shannon) of Sebring, Florida; and grandchildren, Lauren Lee Johnson and Amy Lee Brown. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Harold Litt, and step-father, Edward V. Martin.
Penny was a sweet, joyful person loved and adored by her family and friends. We miss her already. A private graveside service will take place Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Lakeview Memorial Gardens. Memorial contributions may be made to Change of Pace, Inc., 4514 Hammock Road, Sebring, FL 33872.
