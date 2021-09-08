Penny S. Ogg
Precious in the sight of the Lord is the death of His saints. Psalms 116:15
Penny Sue Ogg, age 48, our beloved wife, mother, grammy, sister, daughter and friend, slipped peacefully into the arms of her sweet Jesus, Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021 in Sebring, Florida. She was born Dec. 16, 1972 in Columbus, Indiana to Charles and Linda (Greathouse) Schnell.
She had been a resident since 1991 coming from Columbus, Indiana and was a member of Bethel Holiness Church.
Penny spent the last 17 years serving in the Highlands County Elections Office, with the last eight years spent serving as the supervisor. Her great love was elections and ensuring that the votes of those in this county were protected, through fair and honest elections. She loved her staff, her poll workers, and her voters and worked tirelessly to ensure that the voters’ voices were heard. She loved her extended election family and could be found often collaborating with them as they all strove to make sure that the elections process continued to run smoothly.
Penny’s ultimate love was Jesus and she dedicated her life to serving in various ministry capacities. From Sunday school teacher, to the best organist we’d ever heard, she shared her love for the Lord and used her talents to magnify and bring honor to Him. No job or need was too small for her to lend a helping hand when it came to her church and church family.
To know Penny was to love her. Her light, smile, faith, gentle heart, and compassion for others are things we will greatly miss.
Penny is survived by her husband, Brad Ogg of Sebring, Florida; daughter, Holly Ogg of Sebring, Florida; grandson, Elian Ogg of Sebring, Florida; parents, Charles and Linda Schnell of Sebring, Florida; sister, Kathy Ogg (Brian) of Sebring, Florida; and numerous extended family members. She was preceded in death by her sister, Charlotte Templin, and grandson, Zachary Ogg.
A visitation will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021 from 4-7 p.m. at Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home in Sebring, Florida. A funeral service will take place Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home with burial following at Lakeview Memorial Gardens.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at www.stephensonnelsonfh.com.
{span}The service will be livestreamed on Facebook at {/span}www.facebook.com/Stephenson-Nelson-Funeral-Home-137800646335279.