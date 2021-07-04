Peter C. Otway
Peter Carlton Otway, 78, of Lake Placid, Florida went home to be with his Lord on Wednesday afternoon, June 30, 2021 at his residence. Peter was born on June 25, 1943 in Brooklyn, New York. He was the son of Mary (Jordan) and William A. Otway.
Peter served his country with honors in the U.S. Army and was a graduate of Syracuse University with a degree in forestry. Peter has been a resident of Lake Placid for 31 years, moving here from Bradenton, Florida. He worked for several companies including Publix, where he was a bakery manager. Peter was an active member at Leisure Lakes Baptist Church, the Orchid Society and the Lake Placid Garden Club. Peter enjoyed working with his orchids and gardening around his house. He loved to be with his family and friends whenever they could get together.
Peter is survived by his loving wife, Sandy; step-daughters, Cindy Cox (husband Dennis) and Marcy Hancock (husband Mike); grandchildren, Kayleigh Bennett (husband Robert), Logan Hancock (wife Liz), and Rebecca Hancock; great-grandchildren, Abby and Gunner Hancock, and niece, Vicki Clark (husband Bob).
A service to celebrate Peter’s life will be held at Leisure Lakes Baptist Church, 808 Gardenia St., Lake Placid at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 10, with Pastor Don Roberts officiating. Military honors will be presented by the U.S. Army Honor Guard. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Peter’s name to the Lake Placid Garden Club scholarship fund at P. O. Box 2193, Lake Placid, FL 33862. Words of comfort to the family can be made by visiting www.scottfuneralservices.com. Arrangements entrusted to the Scott Funeral Home, 504 W. Interlake Blvd., Lake Placid, Florida; 863-465-4134.