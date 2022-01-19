Peter G. Kline passed away Dec. 28, 2021, after fighting a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer at the age of 80. He was preceded in death by his father, Howard G. Kline, and mother Constance (Gustat) Kline. He left behind his children, Heather Hadley (Jon), Michael Kline (Dawn Dillahay) and Courtenay Traverse (Alan); his grandchildren, Mayana Kline, Madilyn Snyder, Lincoln Snyder, and Destiny Kline; his sisters, Grace (Frank) James and Carole Kline; and four nephews.
Pete lived a full life of tremendous curiosity and color! He entered the world on Aug. 15, 1941, in New Brunswick, New Jersey. At the age of 18 months, his family moved to Lake Wales, Florida. to be closer to his maternal grandparents. He had an insatiable talent as a storyteller and engaged family members, friends, and co-workers throughout the years with stories about his colorful childhood growing up in Florida and beyond. These stories ranged from his childhood pet crow Smokey, to taking his horn case to one of his Juilliard classes mistakenly filled with his dirty laundry!
His curiosity of space led him to become a member of the Indianapolis Astronomical Society, while his love of nature gave him great enjoyment through gardening, or simply observing it in a beautiful setting such as Holcomb Gardens or Bok Tower.
Pete left behind a prestigious professional career as a musician. During his early childhood he enjoyed taking piano lessons from the town’s piano teacher, his own mother! As a child, he was introduced to the French Horn by his Uncle Rob, who played for the St. Louis symphony. This became the moment when Pete decided that the horn would become his lifelong love. He then played the horn for his Jr. High band in Lake Wales under the direction of Mrs. Parker. He went on to play the horn in the Lake Wales high school band, and finished out his final two years at the high school in Sebring, Florida. As a member of the Highlander Sebring High School Band, Pete’s band director was none other than his Uncle Paul Gustat!
At the time of his High School graduation in 1960, and under the advice and guidance of his Uncle Paul, Pete was accepted into Juilliard in New York City. While at Juilliard he studied under James Chambers. and he became a “regular” extra for the New York Philharmonic. During his summers he worked as a waiter for the esteemed Music Inn in the Berkshire Mountains where he met various famous musicians of the time, such as Louis Armstrong. In 1967 he graduated with a Bachelor of Music from Juilliard, then earned a Master of Science from Juilliard.
Pete then enlisted into the Army and served as a member of the U.S. Army band, where he played on several occasions at the White House. In 1970 he then signed on with the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra as second chair horn. During his time with the symphony, he toured Europe. He retired from the ISO after 36 years of service in 2006. Pete moved back to his beloved town of Sebring, Florida and then later to his hometown of Lake Wales several years after his retirement.
The family requests those who wish to express sympathy to consider making donations to Champion for Children, specifically to “Prof” and Paul Gustat Music Fund at championforchildren.org. A memorial service will be held at the Church of the Good Shepherd at 10:30 a.m. on Feb. 5, 2022, in Lake Wales, Florida.