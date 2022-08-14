Philip H. Burgh
Philip H. “Pete” Burgh, age 90, of Lake Placid, Florida passed away Monday, July 25, 2022 at his home surrounded by loving family, three weeks short of his 91st birthday.
Updated: August 14, 2022 @ 8:49 am
He is survived by his loving wife of 70 years, Alyce; daughter, Arnez (Sam) Wotring; son, Guy (Jen) Burgh; grandson, Jacob Burgh; sister, Charlotte Schermerhorn; and two nieces. He was preceded in death by his first-born son, Philip Burgh Jr.
Besides working hard and taking care of family, he logged many volunteer hours including Hope Hospice and Lee Memorial Hospital, Fort Myers; Meals on Wheels of Fort Myers and Lake Placid; and AdventHealth Lake Placid. One of his proudest accomplishments was the donation of 125 gallons of blood. He also proudly served in the U.S. Army with deployments to Alaska and Korea. His kindness and giving heart touched many people and he will be dearly missed by his family and friends.
There will be a small private service at Bay Pines National Cemetery.