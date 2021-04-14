Philip L. Keen
Philip L. Keen, 89, of Lake Placid, Florida went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, April 7, 2021 at his residence surrounded by his loving family. Philip was born on April 20, 1931 in Washington, D.C. to LeRoy Anthony Keen and Catherine Rose Reith.
While a member of the United States Air Force (USAF), Philip spent a number of extended tours of duty in Iceland, the Belgian Congo and Vietnam. Some of his duty stations included Lowry AFB Denver, where he met his future wife, Charlotte (also serving in the USAF), Parks AFB San Francisco Bay area, Ruislip AFB London, the Pentagon, Pope AFB Fayetteville, USAF HQ Europe Wiesbaden, Germany. He served as a Scoutmaster in North Carolina and Germany and was very proud of the boys in his troops who became Eagle Scouts.
After retirement to Lake Placid, he and his wife Charlotte finally found the time (and space) to indulge in their love of Christmas. He was known for decorating their home from rooftop to curbside, at one time having 17 Christmas trees. These were shown off at their annual open house hosting so many people that at one time they were held over two days. Lately he had been gifting family and friends with Santas, Angels and Nutcrackers from their cherished collection.
Sociable and gregarious, he loved meeting his buddies for morning coffee at the local McDonald’s in Lake Placid and was saddened that this could no longer be possible.
Philip is survived by his loving wife Charlotte; daughter, Brenda Keen; son, Robert Keen; and grandchildren, Ashley and Michael. Also surviving are nieces, Stefanie Keen, Barbara Keen and Constance Bowman, and nephew, Thomas McDonald.
A service to celebrate Philip’s life will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, April 17, 2021 at Church of The Nazarene, 512 W. Interlake Blvd., Lake Placid with Pastor Tim Taylor officiating. Military honors will be provided by the United States Air Force Honor Guard and the VFW Post 4300 Honor Guard. Burial will take place at South Florida National Cemetery, Lake Worth, Florida. Arrangements by Scott Funeral Home of Lake Placid.