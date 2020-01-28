Philip Sottile
Philip Sottile, of Lake Placid, Florida, passed away Friday, Jan. 24, 2020. He was in the companionship of his daughter at her home in North Carolina.
Mr. Sottile was born in New Brunswick, New Jersey on March 14, 1933. He was the son of Marie and Nicola Sottile. Mr. Sottile has been a longtime resident of Lake Placid.
He is survived by his children, Debra “Miami” Paszek, (Bob) Raymond (Jane) and Jimmy (Bernadette); sister, Tina Lombardo; 15 grandchildren, 31 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his son, Nicky.
Family will receive friends for a viewing from 10-11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020 with a funeral service beginning at 11 a.m. at Placid Temple Church of God. Pastor Eric Burch will celebrate. Burial will follow in the Oak Hill Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements are under the loving devotion of Michael A. Brochetti Funeral Home, Lake Placid. 863-465-9997.