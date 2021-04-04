Phillip L. Hubbard
Phillip L. Hubbard passed away at his home March 26, 2021. Phil was born July 9, 1936, the third son of Edith (Thaxter) and Barton Hubbard.
Phil graduated from Peekskill Military Academy in 1954. He was honorably discharged from the Air Force Reserve on Jan. 31, 1963. He gave 25 years of public service to the City of White Plains, New York, as a firefighter. He was an arborist in lower New York for many years. Phil found a great passion in cultivating orchids. Later in “retirement,” he started a business as an antiques collector/seller in Sebring, Florida. Wherever he was, he enjoyed engaging folks in conversation from botany and antiques to many personal anecdotes.
He is predeceased by his mother, Edith, and father, Barton Drew Hubbard, and an older brother, Stanley.
Surviving Phil are his brother Eugene, wife Linda (Rich); his children, Susan (Clyde) Gordon of Sleepy Hollow, New York and Phillip (Yukiko Otsu) L. Hubbard Jr. of Suwanee, Georgia. He enjoyed the love of his grandchildren, Rachel (Josh) Fontenault, Michelle (Raphael) Ramirez, Hannah and Alexander Hubbard along with eight great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews.
Condolences may be sent to the family pflip@mail.com.