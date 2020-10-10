Phylis J. Bohlman
Phyllis Jean Bohlman, née Dahlman, 73, of Lake Placid, Florida, passed away Friday morning, Oct. 2, 2020.
Phyllis was born on March 22, 1947, to Elmer Dahlman and Edna Wille in Chicago Heights, Illinois where she helped tend to the family farm. She graduated from Rich Central High School in Olympia Fields in 1965. Phyllis was married to Richard Bohlman in Matteson, Illinois on Nov. 1, 1969, and they celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary in 2019.
Phyllis was an active business member of Highlands County, owning and operating three businesses in the heart of Lake Placid: Welcome Home Interiors, a bustling Antique Mall and Poor Richard’s Ice Cream Parlor. She joined the Lake Placid Morning Rotary Club in October 1996 and was an integral part of the club for 24 years. During her Rotary Club tenure, she held many leadership positions; including serving as the 35th club president, Vocational Service chair, club secretary, Foundation chair, governor’s aide and Scholarship Committee member.
Phyllis was recognized by The Salvation Army for her coordination and management of the Bell Ringing fundraiser for many years. She was also recognized as a multi-Paul Harris Fellow, and maintained perfect attendance to the club for 22 years. From this extensive yet incomplete list, it can be seen that Phyllis fulfilled the Rotary motto, “Service Above Self,” and exemplifies what it means to be “A Rotarian.”
Phyllis was an avid gardener and truly loved her plants. It was not uncommon for her to have 50-plus plants in different phases of growth at any given time. For those that really knew Phyllis, they were privileged to experience her beautiful smile, selfless attitude, positive outlook on life and her unique sense of humor.
She is survived by her husband, Richard Bohlman; her son, Brian Bohlman, and daughter, Carrie Schneider née Bohlman; seven grandchildren, Annsley Bohlman, Sydney Bohlman, Connor Shipman, Eric Schneider Jr., Liana Bohlman, Valerie Schneider and Brielle Bohlman; as well as her two brothers, Ralph Dahlman and Raymond Dahlman.
The Bohlman Family invites you to join them for light refreshments, fellowship and by sharing your happiest memories of Phyllis at a Celebration of Life Service in her honor at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, at First Presbyterian Church Friendship Hall, 118 N. Oak Ave. in Lake Placid. Business casual attire is encouraged. Due to COVID-19, face coverings are required.