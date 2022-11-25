Phyllis I. Herritt
Phyllis Irene Herritt was the daughter of the late Phaeton and Gladys Martin of Montgomery, Pennsylvania. She was born June 11, 1935. She was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Fred Allen Herritt Sr.
Throughout her life, Phyllis called many places home. She was raised in Balls Mills, Pennsylvania and spent her early married years in the Williamsport area. The married couple continued to relocate as opportunities were presented – to various locations in both Pennsylvania and Florida, including Lehigh Acres and Lake Placid, Florida. She finally called home Moscow, Pennsylvania.
Phyllis was a loving and devoted mother to four children, Debra Dinger and husband Kirk of Lyons Falls, New York; Linda Johns of Bonita Springs, Florida; Joni Bradley and husband Clay of Naples, Florida, and Fred Herritt Jr. and wife Michelle of White Haven, Pennsylvania.
She loved and enjoyed her 11 grandchildren, Jennifer Belden of Louisville, Kentucky; Christine Dake of Blossburg, Pennsylvania; Matthew Johns of Fredericksburg, Virgiinia; Melissa Stroh of Leavenworth, Kansas; Joseph Sweder III of Jermyn, Pennsylvania; Jessica Lucas of Blakely, Pennsylvania; Angela Muyst of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; Adam Sweder of Jermyn, Pennsylvania; Alan Herritt of Lehigh Acres, Florida; Erica Detweiler of White Haven, Pennsylvania, and Alecia Scelsa of Caldwell, New Jersey. These loving grandchildren blessed her with 28 great-grandchildren about whom she proudly boasted.
Phyllis was welcomed peacefully into the arms of her Lord on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022 in Bonita Springs, Florida.
A service will be held at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville, Pennsylvania on Monday, Nov. 28, 2022 at 10:30 a.m.
Share condolences at BuseFuneralHome.com.