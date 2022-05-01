Phyllis J. Holbert
Phyllis J. Holbert, 94, of Sebring, Florida, previously of Clinton, Indiana, passed away April 25, 2022. She was born in Rockville, Indiana on April 17, 1928, to David and Flora Van Huss and raised by her great aunt and uncle Mona and Enos Van Huss.
On June 7, 1953, in Rockville, Indiana, she married Paul I. Holbert; he preceded her in death on Aug. 4, 2014. She was a graduate of Greene Twp. High School and Indiana State University. She was a member of First Christian Church of Sebring.
She is survived by a son, Van (Nancy) of Fairless Hills, Pennsylvania; daughter, Veann (Dale) Sims of Avon, Indiana; grandchildren, Chris Holbert, Pat Holbert, Mark Holbert, Megan Sims Wilmes and Holly Sims; great-grandchildren, Liah Holbert, Liam Holbert, Colin Holbert, Reid Wilmes and Sophie Wilmes. In addition to her husband, Phyllis was preceded in death by four sisters.
A graveside memorial service will be held at a future date at Mt. Moriah Cemetery in Hollandsburg, Indiana.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870.