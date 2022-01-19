Phyllis Rittner (Graham), of Lake Placid, Florida, died Jan. 16, 2022, in the loving companionship of her daughter, Debora.
Phyllis was a native of Michigan. She was the daughter of Thomas and Eva Ferne Graham, born Aug. 6,1932, in Grand Rapids, Michigan.
Phyllis has been a resident of Lake Placid since 1981. She was a member of the Trinity Lutheran Church., and the Lake Placid Elks, American Legion and the Red Hat Society. She also was a Lake Placid, Highlands County Poll worker. Phyllis retired after 20 plus years as a registrar from the Hollywood Hills High School in Hollywood, Florida. She was active in and around Lake Placid and a consciencencious lady that was always quick to help in any way needed. Phyllis will be missed by all who knew her.
Phyllis is survived by her children, Lorene Johns, Terry Bedford, Debi, Sandra and Kevin Ragsdale; sister, Charlene; 5 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband, Kurt; and grandsons, Tim Lightfoot and Daniel Clark.
Arrangements are under the loving devotion of Michael A. Brochetti Funeral, Lake Placid. 863-465-9997.