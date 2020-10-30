Polkalee Birge
Polkalee Birge, of Lake Placid, Florida, went home to her Lord early Thursday morning, Oct. 28, 2020.
Polkalee was born in Lake Placid, Florida, on Sept. 4, 1935. She was the daughter of Artie Crews and O.B. Giddens. She has been a lifelong Lake Placid resident. Polkalee was a very active figure in our community. For years she supported all youth sports and operated the concession stands for all sports including high school activities.
She also was a Lake Placid school volunteer. Among her hobbies, she was an excellent seamstress and enjoyed her oil painting and photography. What really made her light up was being in the presence of her grandchildren and children.
Polkalee is survived by her sons, Gary and Greg (Mary), three grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, at the Oak Hill Cemetery. Pastor Lawrence Wells will celebrate.
Graveside services are under the loving devotion of Michael A. Brochetti Funeral Home, Lake Placid. 863-465-9997.