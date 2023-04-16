Quitman E. Hearn
Quitman Eugene Hearn, known to all as “Gene”, passed away April 16, 2022 at 2:37 p.m. at the Bud and Donna Somers Hospice House, one day before his 83rd birthday. He was born April 17, 1939.
Updated: April 16, 2023 @ 4:05 am
Dad lived in Sebring for several decades after moving from South Florida. He owned Hearn’s Food Stores and Hearn’s Hardware in Opa Locka and Miramar for 30-plus years before moving to Sebring. Although he wasn’t an educated man, he was a very smart man, especially with numbers, and a quiet man. There wasn’t anything he couldn’t do, from working on the engine of his 52-foot diesel yacht, to building his storage units, Spring Lake Storage in Spring Lake, with the help of my brother. Dad’s brother, Jack Miller (now deceased), built the duplex that he and my grandmother lived in. Dad loved going to The Moose off of U.S. 98. He loved meeting up with his friends, dancing as well as enjoying the food and live music. He also played a lot of golf at the Spring Lake Golf Club over the years.
Survivors include his four children, Cindy Hearn, Sue Hearn, Capt. Rob Hearn and Natalie Hearn; six grandchildren, Randy, Nicole, Jamie, Stephanie, Briana and Dalton; and siblings, Vincent Miller, Don Miller and Bobbie Howland.
We miss you and we love you, Dad. Happy Birthday in heaven.