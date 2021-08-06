R. Gary Sullivan
R. Gary Sullivan of Avon Park, Florida passed away Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021 at his residence.
He was born on Nov. 12, 1940, in Avon Park. He was the son of the late Murdock Crum Sullivan and the late Grace Elizabeth (Stephens) of Frostproof, Florida.
He is survived by his wife of 27 years, Toni Crabtree Sullivan; and by four children, Robert Murdock Sullivan (Sandra) of Salisbury, North Carolina, Mariana “Mimi” Suddath of Southern Pines, North Carolina, John Gould Sullivan of Frostproof, Florida and Grace Martin of Southern Pines, North Carolina; one brother, Matthew Murdock (Jewellene) of Avon Park, Florida.
He is also survived by 10 grandchildren, John Robert “Zane” Sullivan and his fiancé, Laura Castillo of Frostproof, Florida, Erin Grace Sullivan and fiancé, Jake Nehme of Daytona Beach, Florida and Owen James Sullivan of Frostproof, Florida; Mary Grace Suddath Kaylor (Evan) of Conover, North Carolina and Georgia Black Suddath of Wilmington, North Carolina; Robert Murdock II and Katherine Ann Sullivan, both of Salisbury, North Carolina; and Abigail June Martin, Benjamin Barrett Martin and William Alexander Martin, all of Southern Pines, North Carolina.
He is also survived by four great-grandsons, Brody Allen Sullivan, Carson Richard Sullivan and Murdock Rixon Sullivan, all of Frostproof, Florida and Jayce Asher Nehme of Daytona Beach, Florida; and two great-granddaughters, Mariana Jo Kaylor and Daphne Black Kaylor of Conover, North Carolina. He also leaves behind his former spouse and the mother of his four children, Mary King Sullivan of Southern Pines, North Carolina.
Gary passed away the same day as his twin brother, Larry Sullivan.
Gary was preceded in death by two brothers, Richard Stephen Sullivan of Frostproof, Florida and Allen Lamar Sullivan of Frostproof, Florida; his grandparents, Mathew and Elma (Browning) Sullivan of Frostproof, Florida, Elijah Monroe and May Bird (Hobby) Stephens of Lakeland, Florida.
Gary’s interest for the last 25 years has been family genealogy. He belonged to many historical societies and genealogy groups and spent many hours compiling facts on his and his friend’s family histories.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, at First Baptist Church of Frostproof with Rev. Darrol Hood and Rev. Garrison Taylor officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Frostproof Historical Society (210 South Scenic Highway, Frostproof, FL 33843).