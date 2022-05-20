Rae J. Lawson
In peace and with family at her side, Rae “Jewel” Lawson stepped into the presence of her Savior on May 15, 2022. Born Dec. 31, 1945 to Mayo and Carrie Lawson, Jewel was the sixth of nine children in Beckley, West Virginia. She was welcomed home in heaven by her parents, Mayo and Carrie Lawson; siblings, Jackie, Jim, Pat, Ruby and Nick, and a host of friends and loved ones for whom she has cared throughout the years. Grieving her presence are the families of those mentioned as well as her remaining siblings and families, Dr. Dave Lawson of Florida, Earl Lawson of Alabama, and Juanita Henrich of Pennsylvania.
Jewel spent her life caring for others. As a certified nursing assistant for over 50 years, over 40 years served through Appalachian Regional Hospital, she offered dignity to countless. Her calling even supported many different extended family members, including serving as primary caregiver for her mother. To every generation of her family, Jewel was a listening ear, open heart, and affirming smile. Although never married and having no children, she claimed many nieces and nephews as her own. Each held a special place in her heart.
While some wondered if her sweetness flowed from her love of chocolate, those closest to her knew Jewel’s peace stems from her love for her Savior, Jesus Christ. While supporting her church’s ministry through music, children’s ministry, and so many others, in her retirement, Jewel served as a greeter, prayer leader, and ready volunteer whenever needed.
With a quiet demeanor, her legacy of care continues to echo through her acts of love for family, kindness for neighbors, and compassion for community. Her greatest desire is for others to know the love of Jesus, her “wonderful friend.”
A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. on June 4, 2022 at Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens in Beckley, West Virginia. The family also wishes to express appreciation to Community Bible Church in Avon Park, Florida and Compassionate Care Hospice, an Amedisys company in Sebring, Florida, who supported Jewel and the family in their greatest times of need. In lieu of flowers, Jewel’s family requests that donations be made to her home Church, Community Bible Church,1400 County Road, 17A N#82, Avon Park, FL 33825.
