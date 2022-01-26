Raleigh W. Whiteman Jr.
Feb. 9, 1935 — Jan. 23, 2022
Raleigh William Whiteman Jr. passed away on Jan. 23, 2022, in Lake Placid, Florida.
Raleigh was born on Feb. 9, 1935, in Mansfield, Ohio to Raleigh and Ada Belle Whiteman. The family moved to Chattanooga, Tennessee in 1939 where he grew up and graduated from Central High School. He attended the University of Maryland, the University of Chattanooga and later served in the U.S. Air Force from 1954 to 1956 where he trained to become an air traffic controller. Following his service to our country, Raleigh continued his career as an air traffic controller with the Federal Aviation Agency for 32 years, retiring in 1987.
Following retirement from the Federal Aviation Agency, Raleigh and his wife Joya moved to the Great Smokey Mountains of East Tennessee for three years before moving to Lake Placid in 1990. Not one to simply retire, Raleigh continued his lifelong passion for writing and photography with the Sebring News-Sun as both a staff photographer and weekly columnist. With the experience of writing for the paper, Raleigh expanded his writing skills with the Florida Elks, where he served as editor of the Florida Elks News for 20 years before retiring once again in 2016. During his time as editor of the Elks News, Raleigh received multiple state and national awards, including 12 first-place awards as Best Elks State Publication.
Raleigh and Joya were both active members of the Florida Elks Lodge 2661, having joined in 1990 upon their moving to Lake Placid. During his time with the Elks, Raleigh served in multiple positions including Esquire, Leading Knight, and Exalted Ruler. In addition, he served the organization as a Lodge Trustee and Lodge Indoctrination Chairman.
Raleigh is survived by Joya, his wife of 40 years; three daughters, Teresa Woodward (Mark) from Wichita, Kansas, Denise Harris (Doug) from Tulsa, Oklahoma and Lisha George (Mike) from Dallas, Texas; stepdaughter, Jeannie Eby; stepson, Bill Eby (Shannon); brothers, Donald of Chattanooga, Tennessee (Judy) and Daniel Whiteman (Diana) of Clermont, Florida; along with numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Raleigh is preceded in death by his parents and his beloved son, Raleigh William “Trey” Whiteman III.
A celebration of life service will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, at the Lake Placid Elks Lodge 2661, 200 East CR 621, Lake Placid, FL 33852. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be sent to the Harry Ana Trust in Raleigh’s name to the address of the Elks Lodge 2661 at the above address.