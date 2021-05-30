Ralph A. Dunn Jr.
Ralph A. Dunn Jr., 74, of Lake Placid, Florida went home to be with his Lord on Tuesday, May 25, 2021, at the AdventHealth Lake Placid hospital. Ralph was born on Feb. 24, 1947, in Concord, New Hampshire and was the son of Eunice (Batchelder) and Ralph Sr. Ralph served his country with honors in the United States Marine Corps in Vietnam. Ralph has been a 10-year resident of Lake Placid moving here from Kissimmee. He was the owner of Dunn Sales, handling knives and scissors. He could be found at the local swap meets and other events in the area, both here and in Concord, New Hampshire. Ralph was of the Christian Faith. Ralph was a member of the VFW Post 1631, American Legion Post 21 and life member of Vietnam Veterans of Brevard. He enjoyed gospel music shows and loved to be with his family and friends anytime they could get together.
Ralph is survived by his loving wife of 34 years, Nancy; a brother, Lloyd; sister, Brenda; his daughter, Jessica; his son, Bill; grandchildren, Julie and Michael, and many nieces and nephews.
A military service to celebrate Ralph’s life will be held at a later date, both here in Florida and in New Hampshire, with his final resting place at the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery. Words of comfort to the family can be made by visiting scottfuneralservices.com.
Arrangements entrusted with the Scott Funeral Home, Lake Placid; 863-465-4134.