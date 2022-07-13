Ralph A. Henry
Ralph A. “Hank” Henry, 70, of Avon Park, Florida died Wednesday evening, July 6, 2022 at AdventHealth Sebring. A native of Jonesboro, Arkansas, he had lived in Avon Park most of his life.
Hank was a graduate of Avon Park High School Class of 1970 and worked as a consultant for state college facilities planning.
He was preceded in death by his father, Royce Henry. He is survived by his daughters, Karla (Raymond) Respress III, and Katie (Stuart) Mackey; mother, Henrietta Henry; sister, Meroe (Robert) Wheatley; brother, Clifford (Wilma) Henry, and four grandchildren, Rayleigh, Ethan, Raymond and Amelia.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, July 17, 2022 from 5-7 p.m. at Fountain Funeral Home, 507 U.S. 27, Avon Park, Florida. Graveside service will be held on Monday, July 18, 2022 at 10 a.m. at Bougainvillea Cemetery, 591 U.S. 27 N., Avon Park, Florida.