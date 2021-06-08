Ralph E. Chamberlain
Ralph Edwin Chamberlain, 88, of Lake Placid, Florida went home to be with his Lord and wife on May 23, 2021 at the Balmoral Assisted Living in Lake Placid, Florida. Ralph was born on Nov. 2, 1932, in Cayuga, New York. He was the son of Mabel (Howe) and Brainard Chamberlain.
Ralph served his country with honors in the United States Navy. He continued his service to his community by joining the City of Miami Police Department, dedicating 22 years of service retiring at the rank of lieutenant. He also was a lifelong member in the City of Miami FOP and the Miami Police Officers Retirement Association.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 64 years, Elizabeth ( Betty) Chamberlain. He is survived by his children, daughter, Lory (Dale) Owens, son, Ralph (Ginger) Chamberlain Jr., and son, Brian (Tonya) Chamberlain; grandchildren, Matthew (Michelle) Owens, Garret (Dawn) Owens, Tyler (Lindsay) Chamberlain, David, Rebekah, and Michael Chamberlain; great-grandchildren, Hayes and Blake Owens (Matthew), and Lilly and Madison Owens (Garrett). Also surviving are sister, Dorothy Kennedy and several nieces.
Ralph was also a member of Community Church of God in Lake Placid, Florida. In keeping with Ralph’s wishes, his family is going to celebrate his life in private. Ralph will be laid to rest with his wife Betty at the Sarasota National Cemetery with U.S. Naval Honors. Words of comfort to the family can be made by visiting www.scottfuneralservices.com.