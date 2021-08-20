Ralph Sosely
Ralph Sosely went to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on Aug. 5, 2021.
Ralph was born Aug. 8, 1946. He was a sheet metal worker in Miami. After a back injury he obtained a degree at Total Institute of Technology. He went on to start his business, All Star Monitor Repair, and later retired from Sunrise Medical Group.
Due to a childhood injury of a lost kidney, the military would not accept him, even though he did try. Ralph enjoyed playing golf at the beautiful Highlands Ridge facility, where he and his wife of 47 years reside. He was an usher at church and helped with special events. He especially enjoyed volunteering at AdventHealth as a shuttle driver. He was best known for his sense of humor and warm smile.
Ralph leaves behind his wife, Linda; special nephew, Steven Smith and wife Cathie; brother in Christ, Bob Garbiras and wife Ann; and special cousin, Dr. Camille D’Amato; and numerous nieces and nephews.
His celebration of life will be at 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, at Grace Church of Sebring. If you want to contribute, please consider Good Shepherd Hospice. They were a blessing through a very difficult journey.