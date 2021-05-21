Ramon Rodriguez Jr.
Ramon Rodriguez Jr., age 81, passed away on Wednesday, May 12, 2021, at his home in Sebring, Florida. He was born on July 6, 1939, to Ramon Rodriguez–Barrera Sr. and Juana De La Piedad Perez-Garciain Havana, Cuba.
Ramon graduated high school from el Colegio de la Salle, in Havana, before immigrating to the United States to attend college in Florida, where he graduated from the University of Miami with a Bachelor of Science in Engineering.
After college, Ramon served his country by enlisting in the U.S. Army, where he achieved the rank of Spc. 6 before being honorably discharged. Thereafter, he worked forthe General Electric Company, as an electrical engineer, in the Apollo Systems Department. He later joined NASA in Manned Spaceflight Operations during the Apollo program and beyond, until he retired from NASA in 1979.
Ramon was of Roman Catholic faith and was a resident of Sebring since 2001. He loved his family and enjoyed hunting, restoring vintage Porsche 911s, growing tropical fruit trees andcollecting Colt Single Action Army revolvers.
Ramon is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Lorraine; son, Dr. Ramon Rodriguez III (Jennifer), and grandson, Ramon Rodriguez IV. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Visitation will be held at 4 p.m. until service time at 5 p.m. Thursday, May 20, 2021 at Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home in Sebring, Florida with Father Jose Gonzalez officiating.
In lieu of flowers, consider donating to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF), the Wounded Warrior Project, and the Boy Scouts of America.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at www.stephensonnelsonfh.com