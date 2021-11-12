Randall L. Lynch
Randall Lee Lynch, age 74, passed away on Saturday, November 6, 2021 in Sebring, Florida. He was born on February 20, 1947 in Linton, Indiana to Herbert and Ruby (Cox) Lynch.
Randall worked as a school administrator in Broward County, Florida. He was of Protestant faith, and has been a resident of Sebring since 2016, coming from Ft. Lauderdale, Florida.
He is survived by his loving wife, Anne of Sebring, Florida; son, Ryan Lynch (Ashley) of Marietta, Georgia; and brother, Herbert Lynch of Linton, Indiana. Surviving are also two grandchildren, Rylee Kaitlyn and Beckett Lee. He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Carrie Ann; and grandson, Camden.
