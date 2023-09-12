Randle D. Jordon
Randle “Randy” Dale Jordon, age 69, of Avon Park, Florida, passed away Friday, Sept. 8, 2023. He was born Oct. 20, 1953, in Avon Park to Paul Dale and Betty (Bowyer) Jordon.
Randy worked as a jeweler alongside his late father at Jordon and Son Jewelers. He was a member and past elder of the Avon Park Church of Christ and has been a lifelong resident of Avon Park.
Randy is survived by his wife, Chris Jordon of Avon Park, Florida; children, Jennifer Poznanski (Greg) of Bradenton, Fla., Jason Jordon (Jennifer) of Sebring, Fla., and Christianne Pearce (Jason) of Bradenton, Fla., sisters, Julie Selph (Brad) of Knoxville, Tenn., and Wendy Nicola (Mark) of Monrovia, Ind.; and six grandchildren, Ashlynn, Austin, Evan, Katelyn, Jase, and Thomas Dale.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023, at Bougainvillea Cemetery, Avon Park, Fla. Memorial contributions may be made to the Avon Park Church of Christ.
Arrangements entrusted to: Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 111 East Circle Street, Avon Park, FL 33825, www.stephensonnelsonfh.com.