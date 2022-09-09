Randy L. Prescott
Randy Lavonne Prescott, age 61, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022 in Sebring, Florida. He was born on Nov. 29, 1961 in Sebring, Florida, the son of David and Marion (Hill) Prescott.
Randy worked in the tree service industry, was a Christian by faith, and has been a lifelong resident of Sebring. Randy enjoyed the outdoors, working on cars and he enjoyed working on the ranch.
He is survived by his loving mother, Marion Spires; children, Sara Atkins of Sebring, Florida, Daniel Prescott of Sebring, Florida, and Robert Prescott; siblings, Jackie Prescott and Billie Spires; step-brothers, Bobby Jr. and Kenny. Surviving are also eight grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his father, and brother, Ronnie Prescott.
Cremation arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at www.stephensonnelsonfh.com.