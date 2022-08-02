Ray Jacobs
Ray (Ellen) Jacobs, of Lake Placid, Florida, died early Saturday morning, July 30, 2022 in the companionship of his loving children. Ray was born in North Carolina on Jan. 15, 1958, the son of the late Edward and Doreen Jacobs.
Updated: August 2, 2022 @ 10:09 am
Ray has been a resident of Lake Placid for the past 45 years. He worked in the construction field as a heavy equipment operator for several years. He was a loving grandfather and an avid football fan. Ray was a member of Placid Temple Church of God.
Ray is survived by his children, Chad Ellis, Cameron and Tia Jacobs; siblings, Phyllis Jacobs, Oleatha Revels and Ronald Jacobs, and eight grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his siblings, Patricia Locklear and “Jocko” Jacobs.
The family will receive friends for a viewing on Thursday, Aug. 4 from 10-11 a.m. at Placid Temple Church of God with funeral service beginning at 11 a.m. Pastor Eric Burch will celebrate. Burial will follow in the Oak Hill Cemetery in Lake Placid, Florida.
Funeral arrangements are under the loving devotion of Michael A. Brochetti Funeral Home, Lake Placid, Florida. Phone 863-465-9997.