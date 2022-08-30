Raymond A. Thompson
Raymond Alonzo (Ray) Thompson, age 94, of Sebring, Florida and originally from Nashville, Tennessee, passed away Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022. He was born Nov. 21, 1927 in Centerville, Tennessee to Lewis Perkins and Lona Bell (Thornton) Thompson.
Ray was a veteran of World War II serving in the U.S. Army, 32’ Mason, leading salesman for Life and Casualty Insurance, and a lifelong lover of country music.
He is survived by his loving wife of 43 years, Barbara Binkley Thompson; daughters, Sherry Thompson (Terry Murray) of Brentwood, Tennessee, Latresa Duke (Fred) of Franklin Tennessee, and Judy Bobbitt (David) of Hendersonville, Tennessee; grandchildren, Braydon Duke of White Bluff, Tennessee, Seth Murray (Iranzu Morras) of Los Angeles, California, Leslie Tucker (Daniel) of Hendersonville, Tennessee, and Jason Cowart (Kelsey) of Smyrna, Tennessee; great-granddaughter Aeris Tucker, and several nephews and nieces. Ray is preceded in death by his parents, Lewis and Lona Thompson of Wrigley, Tennessee; sister, Ada Tisdale; and brothers, William, Hiram, Oliver and Earl; daughter, Denise Cowart, and grandson Nigel Duke.
The family gives heartfelt thanks to his caregivers, hospice nurses, and Barbara’s sisters, Jodie Stewart and Janie Edwards. A visitation will be held Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022 from 5–7 p.m. at Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home. Funeral service will be held Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022 at 11 a.m. at Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home.
Ray will be laid to rest at Florida National Cemetery on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. Memorial contributions may be made to the hospice of your choice in his name. He is playing guitar and singing in Heaven.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at www.stephensonnelsonfh.com.