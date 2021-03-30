Raymond Bass
Raymond Bass, 64, of Lake Placid, Florida, passed away on March 28, 2021. He was born Nov. 16, 1956, in Sebring, Florida and was a lifelong Lake Placid resident.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Lillian Ruth Sheppard Hartsfield; father, R.C. Bass; brothers, Clinton Bass, Benton Bass and Wayne Bass; and nephew, Joshua Hickey. Raymond is survived by his wife of 45 years, Saundra Hickey Bass; sons, Raymond Bass Jr. (Nicole) and Danny Bass; granddaughters, Madison and Lacey; his special dad, James Irving Hartsfield; his mother-in-law, Dicia Hickey; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Marty and Cheryl Hickey; and many nieces and nephews.
Raymond retired with Highlands County Road and Bridge after 26 years of working as a heavy equipment operator. He had other jobs before his career with the county, including driving a tractor trailer and working cows. He was a dedicated family man and of the Baptist faith. Raymond enjoyed hunting, fishing and air boating.
A funeral service will be at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 31, 2021, from Placid Lakes Baptist Church in Lake Placid, with burial following in Oak Hill Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements are under the loving devotion of Michael A. Brochetti Funeral Home, Lake Placid. 863-465-9997.