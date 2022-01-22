Raymond E. Jones
Raymond “Ronald” Earl Jones, age 80, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022 in Wauchula, Florida. He was born on May 6, 1941 to T.H. and Mattie Lou (Harrell) Jones in Moultrie, Georgia.
He has been a lifelong resident of Wauchula, Florida and served in the US Army and retired from the National Guard.
Ronald is survived by son, Andy Jones of Lake Wales, Florida; step-sons, William ”Buddy” E. Moncrief Jr. (Diane) of Arcadia, Florida and Tony O. Bishop of Wauchula, Florida ; step-daughter, Sandra L. Bowles (Robert) of Avon Park, Florida; sister, Rosalind Bass (Wayne) of Wauchula, Florida; Catherine Evors of Sebring, Florida; nine grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Shirley Jones; brother, Kenneth Jones; and sisters, Betty Murray and Irma Nobles.
A funeral service will be held Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022 at 11 a.m. with family receiving friends beginning at 10 a.m. at Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home of Avon Park. He will be laid to rest in Sarasota National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, family requests memorial contributions to be made to Vitas Hospice or Wounded Warriors.
