Raymond E. Sandford
1944-2021
Ray lost his battle with cancer on Aug. 15, 2021, and Heaven gained an angel. Ray was born in Pensacola, Florida, and raised in Compton, California. That may have been where he learned his bike so fast. Ray was a Cub Scout, Boy Scout and Life Scout. Ray was always prepared. The skills he learned as a scout helped him survive three days when he was lost in the Sierra. Ray had a paper route as a kid.
In high school, he received medals and accommodations for everything he participated in: track, long distance, cross-country and bike riding. He graduated in 1962. He was involved in falconry, archery, skydiving, hot air ballooning, hiking and biking.
Ray attended and graduated with an AA from Cerritos College. He worked at the LA Times for two years before joining the Air Force. Ray was a grateful veteran, worked as a ground electronics equipment installer in New York, Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, Illinois, Pennsylvania, Greenland, Azores, Canada, Newfoundland, Japan and Labrador. Ray returned to USA in 1969, worked for LA Times and Kinney Shoes before working for and retiring from a telephone company in Idaho.
Ray became a scuba instructor, underwater guide and boat gas manager in Cayman Islands, Fiji, Palau and Micronesia. He dove 4,000 times in 10 years in the Cayman Islands, Honduras, California, Idaho, Turks and Caicos, Oregon, Washington, Florida, Cancun, Catalina, Costa Rica and Hawaii.
Ray returned to the United States, worked for Mt. Sinai Hospital before working for TSA. He retired after 13 years. Ray lived his dreams. Ray traveled, riding his bike in almost every state and France, Japan, Switzerland, Egypt, Thailand and Canary Islands. After returning to the USA, Ray lived in beautiful Sebring, Florida.
Ray was an extraordinary man of God. He approached all things with excellence and strived for perfection in everything. He lived.
Please join neighbors, friends and loved ones for a celebration at 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in Sebring Village clubhouse for light snacks and celebration.