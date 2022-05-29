Raymond W. Lane Jr.
Raymond William Lane Jr., 59, of Avon Park, Florida, passed away Wednesday, May 25, 2022. He was born June 30, 1962, in Charlottesville, Virginia to Raymond William Sr. and Shirley (Carter) Lane. He worked as a meat cutter for Winn Dixie, was of Baptist faith and has been a resident of Avon Park, Florida since 1968, coming from Dover, Deleware.
Raymond was the loving husband of Rhonda Lane and the proud father of Tech Sergeant Taylor Lane of the United States Air Force. He is also survived by his mother, Shirley Lane; sister, Kathy Clements, and stepsons, Jonathan Simandl and Ty Simandl (Reaghn).
Cremation arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 111 E. Circle St., Avon Park, FL 33825. Online condolences may be left at stephensonnelsonfh.com