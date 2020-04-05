Raynelle C. Newberry
Raynelle C. Newberry, 76, of Avon Park, Florida, passed away Thursday, April 2, 2020.
She was born July 11, 1943 in Tampa, Florida to Clyde Lamar and Anna Lee (Hartselle) Carlton. She worked for the DeSoto County School System, was a member of Avon Park Lakes Baptist Church and has been a resident of Avon Park, Florida since 2018, coming from Arcadia, Florida.
She is survived by her husband of 52 years, Jerald L. Newberry of Avon Park, Florida; daughter, Kelli Paige Franklin (Patrick) of Avon Park, Florida; son, Michael Newberry (Ronda) of Lewisberg, Tennessee; sister, Gerrilee Moore (Jim) of Deland, Florida; grandchildren, Tanya Lewis (Danny), Sadie Franklin, Daniel Franklin and Emilie Franklin; great-grandson, Hunter Lewis; special niece, Kathi; and numerous other nieces and nephews.
The family will be holding private services with interment at Sarasota National Cemetery. A public memorial service will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family wishes that memorial contributions be made to the Florida Baptist Children’s Home, 1015 Sikes Blvd., Lakeland, FL 33815.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 111 E. Circle St., Avon Park, FL 33825. Online condolences may be left at stephensonnelsonfh.com.