Reba D. Watson
Reba Dorothy “Dot” Watson, 94, of Avon Park, Florida went to be with the Lord in Sebring, Florida on Wednesday, April 14, 2021.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Lawrence Lanneau “Larry” Watson.
She was born on Dec. 11, 1926, in Atlanta, Georgia. She married Larry Watson of Savannah, Georgia and they resided in Atlanta for almost 23 years. They moved to South Florida in the late 1960s and later moved to Highlands County in the early 1970s.
Dot is survived by her sons, Tony (Rosa) Watson of Palm Bay, Florida and Michael (Marsha) Watson of Oregon. She was loved and greatly admired by her grandchildren, Yvette (Lee) Graves, Brian (Wendy) Watson, and Michele (Dan) Marvin and six great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made in honor of Dot’s memory to either the woundedwarriorproject.org or humanesocietyofhighlandscounty.com.
Arrangements by Morris Funeral Chapel, Sebring. morrisfuneralchapel.com.