Rebecca L. Letson
Mrs. Rebecca Louise Letson, age 80, of Avon Park, Florida entered her Heavenly home on March 10, 2023.
She is survived by her loving husband, Richard Letson. Additional survivors are nieces, Lawrita Gomez and Amity McGee; as well as 13 great- nieces and nephews; and three great-great- nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her husband’s children, Richard L. Letson, Kelly Douham, Steven Letson, and Jody Buckley; as well as 13 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents, Lawrence M. Bennett Sr. and Lucy (Harris) Bennett, and brother, Lawrence M. Bennett Jr.
Rebecca grew up in Hialeah, Florida. She retired from Florida Power and Light Co. She was an accomplished musician and vocal soloist and made continual contributions to her church and community until her death. She was serving as an elder in her church. Rebecca has a host of family members and friends who consider her death a great loss and will remember her cheerfulness and unforgettable laughter.
A viewing will be held on Thursday, March 16, 2023 at 10 a.m. with service following at 11 a.m. at Community Bible Church, 1400 County Road 17A North, Avon Park.