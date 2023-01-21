Rebecca M. Hernandez

Rebecca Margaret Hernandez, 65, of Ocoee, Florida lost her battle with Alzheimer’s disease on Jan. 16, 2023. She was born in Sebring, Florida on Nov. 10, 1957, to A.W.”Spizz” and Doris Pollard. She was a 1975 graduate of Sebring High School. She worked most of her life in the banking industry in Sebring and the Ocoee/Winter Garden area. She retired from Contemporary Construction Specialist, LLC in Winter Park in 2013.

Recommended for you