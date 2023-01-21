Rebecca M. Hernandez
Rebecca Margaret Hernandez, 65, of Ocoee, Florida lost her battle with Alzheimer’s disease on Jan. 16, 2023. She was born in Sebring, Florida on Nov. 10, 1957, to A.W.”Spizz” and Doris Pollard. She was a 1975 graduate of Sebring High School. She worked most of her life in the banking industry in Sebring and the Ocoee/Winter Garden area. She retired from Contemporary Construction Specialist, LLC in Winter Park in 2013.
She is survived by her loving children, Rina and Nicholas Hernandez; stepson, Hugo Jr.; with their dad, Hugo Hernandez; her long-time love, Ronnie Cooper and his sons, Daniel and Joshua (Savanna); brother, Roy (Lori) Pollard; sisters, DeDe (Jim) Mims and Angie (John R.) Carter, and many loving cousins, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her mom and dad, Doris and “Spizz”, and namesake aunt, Margaret Pollard.
Viewing will take place Jan. 22, 2023, at 10 a.m. at DeGusipe Funeral Home — Ocoee Chapel. Service will take place at 11 a.m. and a reception from noon to 2 p.m., also at DeGusipe Funeral Home — Ocoee Chapel.
Funeral arrangements by DeGusipe Funeral Home & Crematory.