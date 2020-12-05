Reginald J. Zimmerman
Reginald J. Zimmerman, 92, of Sebring, Florida, passed away at home on Monday, Nov. 30, 2020.
Born in Detroit, Michigan, he grew up in the Boston, Massachusetts area. He moved to Florida in 2003 from Concord, New Hampshire. He retired as a quality control manager from Pitco Frialator.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Joan DeBoer in 2015. He is survived by his children, Henry and Shirley DeBoer, Patty and Bob Banks, Sandra and Wayne Titus, and Kathy Kelley; sister, Rose Schultz; 10 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren; one niece and one nephew.
The family is planning a small private gathering.