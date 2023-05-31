Rev. James E. Lighty
Rev. James E. Lighty, age 94, of Sebring, Florida, passed away Monday, May 29, 2023. He was born Dec. 24, 1928 in Hillsboro, Indiana to Delbert and Mary (Robbins) Lighty. He is a retired minister of the Church of the Nazarene in Avon Park and Wauchula. He also ministered in Alabama, Mississippi, and was active as a visiting minister in local nursing homes. He also served as chaplain and a volunteer at the Palms Nursing Home in Sebring, Florida.
James is survived by his wife, Grace Barnes of Sebring, Florida; daughters, Nancy L. Scott (Noel) of Avon Park, Florida and Janet K. Lowe (Charlie) of Wauchula, Florida; son, John D. Lighty (Lori) of Haines City, Florida; five grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and 13 great-great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his wife, Freda Lighty, and four siblings.
A funeral service will be held Saturday, June 3, 2023 at 11 a.m. with family receiving friends beginning at 10 a.m. at the Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home of Avon Park. He will be laid to rest in Bougainvillea Cemetery, Avon Park, Florida. Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left at www.stephensonnelsonfh.com.