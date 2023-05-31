Rev. James E. Lighty

Rev. James E. Lighty, age 94, of Sebring, Florida, passed away Monday, May 29, 2023. He was born Dec. 24, 1928 in Hillsboro, Indiana to Delbert and Mary (Robbins) Lighty. He is a retired minister of the Church of the Nazarene in Avon Park and Wauchula. He also ministered in Alabama, Mississippi, and was active as a visiting minister in local nursing homes. He also served as chaplain and a volunteer at the Palms Nursing Home in Sebring, Florida.

