Rev. John D. Woerner
Reverend John David Woerner passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 22, 2023 at the age of 84. He will be greatly missed by his wife, Margaret; his daughters and son-in-laws, Cathy McNair (Jim), Beth Coury (Tim), and Debbie McCullough (Darrell); his 10 grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, and other family and friends. Those who interacted with Dave saw Jesus in everything he did. His genuine joy and love for life surrounded his every move. He loved Jesus with all his heart and wanted to bring others to Christ through the friendly, love-filled way he lived.
At a young age, Dave was called to serve the Lord through ministry. He attended Asbury College and Asbury Theological Seminary, then served 40 years as a minister with the United Methodist Church. He served Florida churches in Bradenton, Tampa, Clewiston, Bartow, Lake Placid, Englewood, Naples, Chiefland and Cedar Key. He had a special place in his heart for children and youth programs. He made loving Jesus fun and wanted others to know that joy beginning at a very early age. Mission and outreach was especially important to him. While serving in Lake Placid, he was instrumental in the formation of Lakeview Christian School, Homeless and Orphan Outreach, Inc (HOOI), Manna Ministries and Alpha Omega Crisis Center. He made a point to improve the facilities at churches he served. During his tenure, most of his churches had major building projects including fellowship halls, Sunday School classrooms, chapels, teen centers, whatever the need was at the time. His legacy will continue to live on through those serving these ministries today.
Dave was a man of many talents. While working his way through college, he helped with the construction of the original Sunshine Skyway. There he worked as an underwater welder. Once retired, he settled down in Fowler’s Bluff, Florida to enjoy his loving marriage of 64 years with Margaret, beautiful views of the Suwannee River, and endless days fishing his favorite spots off Cedar Key. Time in this life is precious, and he would want everyone to love life as much as he did.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in his honor to scholarships at Lakeview Christian School, 496 Kent Ave., Lake Placid, FL 33852, so that others have the opportunity to know the love and life of Jesus. There will be a private, family celebration of life at a later date.
