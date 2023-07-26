Rev. John D. Woerner

Reverend John David Woerner passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 22, 2023 at the age of 84. He will be greatly missed by his wife, Margaret; his daughters and son-in-laws, Cathy McNair (Jim), Beth Coury (Tim), and Debbie McCullough (Darrell); his 10 grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, and other family and friends. Those who interacted with Dave saw Jesus in everything he did. His genuine joy and love for life surrounded his every move. He loved Jesus with all his heart and wanted to bring others to Christ through the friendly, love-filled way he lived.

