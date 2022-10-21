Rev. Lynne Josselyn
Rev. Lynne Josselyn, 82, passed away peacefully at home on Oct. 17, 2022, after a short and courageous battle with cancer. The oldest of three children, she was born Nov. 21, 1939, in Lubec, Maine, to Robert H. Josselyn and Annie Lora Brown Josselyn.
She attended primary school through the 10th grade in Lubec before her family moved to Houlton, Maine, where she graduated from high school in 1958. She attended the State University of New York at Fredonia and Ricker Classical Institute in Houlton, and graduated from the University of Maine at Orono in 1962 with a bachelor’s degree in speech and drama. After college, while working with the YMCA in both New Jersey and Michigan and as a substitute music teacher, she answered her call to ministry and was ordained a deacon in the Maine Annual Conference of the United Methodist Church in 1962 and then an elder in 1966, after graduation from Drew Theological School in Madison, New Jersey, with a master of divinity degree.
During her 42 years of ministry with the United Methodist Church, Lynne served churches in New Providence, New Jersey; Shady, New York; and in Maine in Howland, Mattawamkeag, Easton, Mars Hill, Monticello, North Brewer Eddington, Alton, Searsmont, Belfast, and the last 13 years of her ministry in Caribou. In addition to her local church appointments, she served as district superintendent for the Southern District of the Maine Conference; as chaplain at Southern Baptist Hospital in New Orleans while obtaining certification in clinical pastoral education; as staff associate at the Kirkridge Retreat Center in Pennsylvania; as an adjunct faculty member at the Drew Theological School teaching classes in Supervised Ministries, Orientation to the Practice of Ministry, and Pastoral Formation; as director of the Supervised Ministry Program at Bangor Theological Seminary; as a member of the Board of Trustees of Drew University; and as director of the Constance Hopkins Colony of the Mayflower Society and Maine state chaplain.
Outside the local parish, Lynne was very active in the greater church. She was one of the original members of the Commission on the Status and Role of Women in the United Methodist Church; co-chaired the Board of Ordained Ministry of the New England Annual Conference; was president of the Maine Council of Churches; was president of the Central and Northern Aroostook Ministerial Associations; was a consultant in pastoral care; and was an active member and chair of many other church-wide boards and committees, making presentations, publishing articles, and coordinating and chairing meetings, conferences and workshops. She received numerous awards and recognition throughout her career.
Lynne was a pioneer in women’s ministry in New England, one of the first women ordained in the Maine Conference of the United Methodist Church, and served as a role model and mentor for countless women who followed in her footsteps. She was extremely proud of this role and gave freely of her time and talents. She also believed in ecumenical ministry and proudly joined with her clergy colleagues of other denominations in promoting the Christian faith. She was known for her creative worship services involving music of all types, drama and dance, contemporary worship, and first person narrative sermons. She was passionate about social justice and loved people and cultural diversity, including those in the LGBTQ community, and was loved, admired and respected in return by people all over the country and beyond. With Lynne, it was always people over paperwork. Pastoral care was her strength. She touched many others and made a real difference.
Music was a passion of hers and she performed, both vocally and instrumentally, throughout her life. Her main instrument was the clarinet but she also played guitar, piano, ukulele and percussion instruments. She was part of the Howland Ecumenical Singers, the Auburn Town Band, McGills Community Band, the Caribou Choral Society, the Dirigo Singers at the University of Maine, the Machias Ukulele Band, the Highlands County Concert Band, the Lincoln Town Band, the Quoddy Voices, the Sweet Adelines, the Grace Notes, the New England Annual Conference band, the Machias Blueberry Festival band, and many church choirs and hand bell choirs in both Maine and Florida. She loved drama as well and directed and performed in several plays in Caribou, written by Phil Turner, and also performed in community plays of “Fiddler on the Roof,” “Oklahoma,” and “Annie Get Your Gun.”
Lynne was active in sports, especially tennis, golf, cross-country skiing, kayaking, hiking and jogging. She was especially proud of her participation every year in the Bay of Fundy 10K. And she joined her husband as a fan of the Denver Broncos football team and Tampa Bay Lightning hockey team.
She was also a hospice volunteer in Sebring, Florida; a volunteer and sponsor for the cultural arts programs at South Florida State College; a Bucket Brigade volunteer at the American Folk Festival; and a volunteer in the Tanglewood community where she lived. One of her pride and joys was her yellow 1980 TR-7 sports convertible, which she loved driving between her farmhouse in Limestone, Maine, and her camp at Madawaska Lake. She loved having coffee with friends at Stan’s Grocery and playing music in the crowded store. Her special spiritual retreat was with the Sabbathday Lake Shakers and she loved going there each fall to relax and help out. She also led workshops there for women. Lynne was also an avid reader, bridge player, and loved travel and cruising, having taken over 40 cruises with Larry, including several jazz cruises where she played her clarinet. She visited every continent except Antarctica.
After retiring from the United Methodist Church in 2005, she and her husband moved to Sebring, Florida, in 2009, and then sold her summer camp at Madawaska Lake and purchased a summer home in Lubec in 2011. She then returned to active ministry as pastor of the Congregational Christian Church in Lubec, the church she grew up in, and served there until her passing. She was especially proud of the church’s 200th Anniversary celebration and also the church’s support and hosting of the Summer Keys adult music camp.
Lynne is survived by her husband, Larry Conrad of Sebring, Florida, and Lubec, Maine; sister, Jeanne Edwards and husband Gary of Sullivan, Maine; brother, Clem Josselyn and partner Jeannine Ricci of Lewiston, Maine; nephew, Mark Edwards, wife Grace and sons Nelson and William of Effingham, New Hampshier; niece, Heather Josselyn Cranson, husband Matt and daughter Seraphina of Sudbury, Massachusetts ; niece, Kristin Morin, husband David, and Sylvia, Henry, Grant and Phillip of York, Maine; and cousins, Denise Brown and Beverly Berg. She is also survived by her loving extended family in Colorado: Scott Conrad, Palmyra, Phoenix and Julian; Ryan Conrad, Danielle, Elijah and William; and Sean Conrad and Trey Turner. She was predeceased by her parents and a niece, Jennifer Edwards.
The family would especially like to thank the wonderful hospice staff at Community Health and Counseling Services and Christine Moulton, FNP, for their compassionate care.
Celebration of Life service will be held in Maine and Florida at dates in 2023 to be announced later. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to one or more of the following organizations: The Caribou Choral Society, in care of Roberta Pelletier, 26 Solar Drive, Caribou, ME 04652; Drew University Theological School, 36 Madison Ave., Madison, NJ 07940; the Shaker Society, 707 Shaker Road, New Gloucester, ME 04260; or Emmanuel United Church of Christ, 3115 Hope St., Sebring, FL 33875.
Funeral arrangements — cremation through National Cremation Society.