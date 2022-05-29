Rev. Paul D. Sydenstricker, Sr.
Rev. Paul David Sydenstricker Sr., age 90, of Lake Placid, Florida, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, May 25, 2022 at his residence surrounded by his loving family. Rev. Sydenstricker was born on May 9, 1932 in Dunbar, West Virginia, and was the son of Melissa Rose (Miller) and Kenneth Franklin Sydenstricker.
He was a graduate of the Dunbar High School class of 1950. He served his country with honor in the U.S. Navy during the Korean Conflict on the USS HUSE DE 145. After serving in the Navy, Rev. Sydenstricker went to the Pasadena Nazarene College in Pasadena, California, where he graduated in 1960 receiving his AB degree, and the Nazarene Theological Seminary in Kansas City, Missouri in 1970, where he received his master’s of divinity degree. Rev. Sydenstricker was an ordained minister and pastor in the Church of the Nazarene for 44 years. His last pastorate was here in Lake Placid, Florida.
Rev. Sydenstricker retired from the active pastorate on May 15, 2005. He and his first wife, Doris Jean Duffer of Mason County, West Virginia, were married in Cattletsburg, Kentucky on Sept. 20, 1952. His wife preceded him in death on Oct. 26, 2008. They had been married for 56 years. His present wife is Barbara Jo Sydenstricker and they were married on July 30, 2011.
Rev. Sydenstricker is preceded in death by his sister, Emma Maude Wyatt, and brother, Kenneth Franklin Sydenstricker Jr. He is survived by his loving wife, Barbara Jo; son, Paul D. “David” Sydenstricker Jr. (Cindy); grandchildren, Jonathan Tyler (Patty), Catherine M. Syderstricker (Companion Nick), Sarah Philbrick (Cris), and Sam and Sarah Gurley; three great-grandchildren; his brother, Joseph Guy Sydenstricker (Sharon), and several extended family members.
A service to celebrate Rev. Sydenstricker’s life will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, June 4, 2022 at Church of The Nazarene, 512 W. Interlake Blvd., Lake Placid, with Pastor Tim Taylor officiating. Military honors will be provided by the U.S. Navy Honor Guard.
Rev. Sydenstricker was a loving husband, father, faithful pastor and Servant of God. The family suggests donations in Rev. Sydenstricker’s memory to the Compassionate Care Hospice, 2153 U.S. 27 South, Sebring, FL 33870. Words of comfort to the family can be made by visiting www.scottfuneralservices.com. Arrangements entrusted to Scott Funeral Home, 504 W. Interlake Blvd., Lake Placid, Florida. 863-465-4134.