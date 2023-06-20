Rev. Stephen E. Braddock

Rev. Stephen Eugene Braddock, Ph.D. died on June 14, 2023 at the age of 58. He was born July 25, 1964. He is survived by his loving and devoted mother, Nonnie Braddock; brothers, Glenn and Brian; sister-in-law, Tricia; nephew, Connor; and nieces, Amelia and Maira; his faithful and mischievous fury companion, Paco and his devoted service dog, Widget. He was predeceased by his proud father, Eugene Stephen Braddock, and his sister-in-law, Roseann Braddock.

Recommended for you