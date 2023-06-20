Rev. Stephen E. Braddock
Rev. Stephen Eugene Braddock, Ph.D. died on June 14, 2023 at the age of 58. He was born July 25, 1964. He is survived by his loving and devoted mother, Nonnie Braddock; brothers, Glenn and Brian; sister-in-law, Tricia; nephew, Connor; and nieces, Amelia and Maira; his faithful and mischievous fury companion, Paco and his devoted service dog, Widget. He was predeceased by his proud father, Eugene Stephen Braddock, and his sister-in-law, Roseann Braddock.
After a successful early career as a licensed private investigator and owner and CEO of two New York-based security firms, Stephen entered the Roman Catholic Order of St. Camillus (Servants of the Sick & Poor) and studied theology at Sacred Heart School of Theology and Cardinal Stritch University. Cardinal Stritch University later bestowed upon him the University’s “Alumni of the Year Award for Professional Distinction” in recognition of his achievements as chairman and CEO of St. Camillus Health Systems for North America.
Funds from the sale of his security firm helped to establish Centro San Francisco, a K thru 9 Catholic school within a poor barrio in Ponce Puerto Rico, as well as a small health clinic. During his tenure as head of the Camillus Health System, Stephen founded St. Camillus HIV/AIDS Ministry and became internationally known for his advocacy and leadership on behalf of those living with and affected by HIV/AIDS. He served as pediatric HIV/AIDS chaplain for children and families at Children’s Hospital of Milwaukee.
Fr. Stephen was ordained to the priesthood by Milwaukee Archbishop Rembert Weakland, OSB. He served as chaplain and ethicist for numerous hospitals, nursing homes, and hospices. He founded Raphael House, a hospice for persons dying from AIDS, lectured widely on end-of-life care, gave retreats for families, friends, and professional caregivers and assisted with the establishment of AIDS programs in the U.S., Brazil, Africa, Italy, and the Philippines.
After a short 1998 sabbatical in Key West, Stephen returned there as Parochial-Vicar for St. Mary Star of the Sea Parish in 1999 until he assumed the role of president and CEO of the Florida Keys Outreach Coalition (FKOC), which was on the verge of bankruptcy. Over the next 17 years, he grew FKOC from a small 16-bed shelter for homeless male addicts to a multi-faceted organization consisting of seven facilities with 180 beds serving persons who were recovering from homelessness, domestic violence, alcohol and drug addiction, and living with serious mental illness.
Fr. Stephen also founded Key West’s Loaves and Fish Food Pantry, established the annual Homeless Persons’ Memorial Day, sat on and chaired numerous nonprofit boards throughout the Keys, statewide and nationally and served as the lead hospice chaplain on the interdisciplinary team for Hospice-VNA of the Florida Keys.
In retirement, he continued ministry to the sick and dying as a Master Certified Death Doula and End-of-Life Specialist.
Fr. Stephen found a spiritual home at St. Francis of Assisi Episcopal Church in Lake Placid, Florida. He was a tenacious survivor of an Acquired and a Traumatic Brain Injury which led to his reluctant early retirement in 2017. He relocated to Lake Placid, Florida to be close to his mother, and a level of medical care that was not available in the Keys. He also battled type 1 diabetes and serious heart disease for decades. A dual citizen of the USA and Ireland, he enjoyed his retirement years visiting the Emerald Isle and traveling domestically and internationally. He loved cruises.
In lieu of flowers, Fr. Stephen requested contributions be made in his name to the Community Foundation of the Florida Keys for the Rev. Stephen Braddock Matthew 25 Fund which will provide meals for the hungry, support for addicts, mammograms for needy women, temporary emergency financial assistance to service workers in crisis, and service dogs for disabled individuals in Florida. Tax deductible donations are payable to: CFFK, Inc., 300 Southard Street, Suite 201, Key West, FL 33040. Memo: Rev. Braddock Matthew 25 Fund.
Funeral arrangements To be announced.