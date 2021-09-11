Ricardo Medina
Ricardo “Rick” Medina, 55, of Lake Placid, Florida, went to be with his Lord late Wednesday evening, Sept. 8, 2021 after his battle with COVID. Rick was born April 17, 1966 in Zeeland, Michigan and grew up in Lake Placid, Florida.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Santos and Amada Medina, and his brother, Roy Medina.
Rick is survived by his son, Preston Smith (Leah) of Lake Placid; granddaughter, Novah Rhea Smith and grandson, Issac Locklan Smith; sisters, Graciela Valdez (Roy) of Kalamazoo, Michigan, Yolanda Williams of Lake Placid, Florida, Rosalinda Mindling of Stanton, Texas, Anna Breen (Russ) of Kemp, Texas, Janie Belk (Danny) of Copperas Cove, Texas, and Amy Montz (Frank) of Lake Placid, Florida; brothers, Santos Medina Jr. of Fort Meade, Florida, Joe Medina (Lisa) of San Benito, Texas, Father Gilbert Medina of Deland, Florida, and Robert Medina of Cape Coral, Florida; and close friend, Jennifer Cissell.
Family will receive friends on Saturday, Sept. 11, from 10-10:30 a.m. with a Celebration of Life service beginning at 10:30 a.m. from Placid Temple Church of God, 51 Lake June Road in Lake Placid. Celebration services are under the loving devotion of Michael A. Brochetti Funeral Home, Lake Placid. 863-465-9997.