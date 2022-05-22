Richard A. Comers
Richard Alfred Comers went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, May 19, 2022 in Sebring, Florida. He was born on Dec. 6, 1928, in Toledo, Ohio to William A. and Marie M. (Reidel) Comers.
Richard worked for the United States Postal Service and attended First Baptist Church of Avon Park, Florida. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War, and has been a resident of Sebring since 1989, coming from Toledo, Ohio. Richard enjoyed volunteering at his church, playing golf, bingo, liked to travel, and spend time with family.
He is survived by his loving wife, Mary; sons, Bruce Comers (Terry) and David Comers (Kim), both of Ohio; brother, Russell Comers of Ohio; five grandchildren and five great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by Nancy Comers and his parents.
A memorial service will be held in Toledo, Ohio.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at www.stephensonnelsonfh.com.