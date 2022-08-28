Richard A. Sherman
Richard Allen (Dick) Sherman, age 90, passed away on Aug. 15, 2022 at his home in Avon Park, Florida with his children by his side. Dick was born on May 22, 1932 to Lowell and Mary (Ashby) Sherman in Fremont, Ohio.
Dick graduated from Fremont Ross High School in 1950, married Shirley Ann Genson on Oct. 20, 1951, raised three children and went on to graduate from Bowling Green State University (BBSU) with a master’s degree in 1964. Dick was an outstanding high school athlete in football, basketball and track earning nine total letters (three in each sport) and was the captain in all three sports his senior year.
After graduating from BGSU, he joined Fremont Ross High School staff as athletic director, golf coach and government teacher in 1964. With Title 9 law passage (equal programs for men and women) he became the first full-time athletic director at Fremont Ross. His innovations in developing the girls and boys athletic programs at Fremont Ross were recognized throughout Ohio and nationally. During his tenure as athletic director, he was a board of director member of the Ohio High School Athletic Directors Association from 1967-80, the president of the Northwest Ohio High School Athletic Directors Association from 1967-70 and president of the Ohio High School Athletic Directors Association from 1973-75.
His honors included Ohio High School Athletic Director of the year in 1980, Midwest U.S. Athletic Director of the year in 1981 and runner-up for the National High School Athletic Director of the year in 1981. He is a member of the Fremont Ross Athletic Hall of Fame and the Ohio High School Athletic Directors Association Hall of Fame.
Dick retired in 1987 to Avon Park, Florida to assist in the care of his in-laws and enjoy being a member of River Greens Golf Course. After the death of his first wife, Shirley, in 1998, Dick married Mary Jo Barber Coltrain on Nov. 16, 2002. He was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Fremont, Ohio and Union Congregational Church in Avon Park, Florida.
Dick is survived by his daughter Vicki (Jim) Werling and son Jim (Debbie) Sherman, both from Avon Park, Florida; step-son, Doug Coltrain and step-daughters, Tammy Swisher and Gale Diaz. He will also be missed by his sister-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and many dear friends. In addition to his parents, Dick was preceded in death by his brother, Tom Sherman; first wife, Shirley; sister, Barb Woleslagel; son, Michael Sherman; great-granddaughter, Alexa Sheriff; and second wife, Mary Jo.
There will be two celebration of life services: in Florida, at River Greens Golf Course clubhouse, 47 W. Lake Damon Drive, Avon Park, Florida, on Sept. 18 at 4 p.m.; and in Ohio, St. John’s Lutheran Church, 212 N Clover St., Fremont, Ohio on Oct. 22 at 2 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations would be greatly appreciated to the Fremont Area Foundation at 1907 W. State St. PMB #111, Fremont, OH 43420 or the River Greens Scholarship fund at 47 W. Lake Damon Drive, Avon Park, FL 33825.