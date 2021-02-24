Richard C. Ferguson
Richard Carl Ferguson, 67, of Avon Park, Florida, passed away Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021. He was born May 4, 1953, in Steubenville, Ohio to Lowell V. Ferguson Sr. and Dona M. (Steitz) Ferguson. Richard graduated from Avon Park High School in 1973 and was a proud member of the Avon Park High School Grenadier Band. He worked as a state correctional officer, served in the U.S. Army, was of Protestant faith, a member of the American Legion and has been a local resident since 1961, coming from Wintersville, Ohio. He was a patriot who loved his country.
He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Janie McKenzie Ferguson of Avon Park, Florida; son, Richard A. Ferguson (Alta) of Casselberry, Florida; daughter, Tonya N. Chams (David) of Lake Mary, Florida; brothers, Dean Ferguson of Avon Park, Florida and Fred Ferguson (Angie) of Avon Park, Florida; grandchildren, Daniel, Juan, Mariana, Naomi, Sophia, Royce and Ryland. He is preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Lowell V. Ferguson Jr.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, at Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home in Avon Park. He will have a private family interment in Sarasota National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Military Museum in Kissimmee, Florida or Ronald McDonald House on Alden Road in Orlando, Florida in his memory.
Services entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 111 E. Circle St., Avon Park, FL 33825. Online condolences may be left at stephensonnelsonfh.com.