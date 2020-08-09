Richard C. Hitt
Richard C. Hitt went to be with this Lord on March 26, 2020.
He was born on July 2, 1941, in Lynchburg, Virginia to Richard C. Hitt Sr. and Joyce E. Hitt. Richard went into the Air Force in 1960 and was honorably discharged in September 1963. He was stationed in Mississippi, California and Alaska. He and his wife Ruth were married in Bradenton, Florida in 1963.
He is preceded by his wife Ruth of 54 years and survived by three sons, Rick (Jayma) of Sebring, Harold (Ginny) of Oviedo, Florida and Scott (Gina) of Sebring; four granddaughters, Sydney, Cassady, Olivia and Anderson; two grandsons, Jake and Dalton; brother, James (Helen) of San Antonio, Texas and many friends and colleagues.
Richard spent 45 years in the newspaper business and was publisher of the News-Sun from 1976-1986, as well as other weekly and daily newspapers in the central Florida area. He was past president of the Florida Press Association, as well as past president of Sebring Chamber of Commerce and the Sebring and Okeechobee Rotary clubs. He was active in Dixie Youth Baseball, coaching for five years in Sebring, and also coached basketball for several years.
He and his wife Ruth were avid Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans through good and bad years and always enjoyed going to the games. They were avid Sebring Bluestreak and SFSC Panther fans, as well. A golfer, though he never claimed to be any good at it, he really loved playing in four-man scrambles with his three sons. It was “hit” the ball and drag dad.
His main passion was his family, Ruth, the sons, and his terrific daughters-in-law and grandchildren. They were the joy of his life. The days at the beach each July with his family were a special time, being with the ones that he loved.
The family thanks everyone for their thoughts and prayers at this time.
Come and join the family for a Celebration of Life on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to noon and the service will begin immediately afterwards. For the safety of all, masks are requested to be worn.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at stephensonnelsonfh.com.