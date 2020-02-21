Richard C. Miller
Richard C. Miller, 84, of Avon Park, Florida, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020 at the Palms of Sebring.
He was born on May 14, 1935 in Titusville, Pennsylvania to Jacob and Mary M. Miller. Richard married Mary Flanagan on Nov. 16, 1973 in Titusville, Pennsylvania. Mr. Miller was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Avon Park, Florida where he was a Deacon for three years and an Elder for five years.
He is survived by three sons, David M. Miller (Sherry) of Staunton, Virginia, Richard Scott Miller of Titusville, Pennsylvania and Michael Miller (Tina) of Waldorf, Maryland; two stepsons, Patrick Williams (Kim) of Creswell, Oregon and Todd A. Williams of Maple Valley, Washington. Richard had 12 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by eight brothers and five sisters. He was the last of his family.
A memorial service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020 at First Presbyterian Church of Avon Park, Florida with Rev. Robert Johnson officiating. Memorial contributions can be made to First Presbyterian Church, 215 E. Circle St., Avon Park, FL 33825.
Services entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 111 E. Circle St., Avon Park, FL 33825. Online condolences may be left at stephensonnelsonfh.com.