Richard C. Ussery
Richard Calvin Ussery, 70, of Sebring, Florida, passed away Thursday, March 26, 2020.
Mr. Ussery was born Sept. 15, 1949 in Macomb, Illinois to James Devine Ussery Sr. and Betty Jane (Kuhlman) Ussery. Richard was a retired meat cutter and moved to Sebring in 2013 from Macomb. He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Sebring and enjoyed gardening and puttering in the yard.
Survivors include his loving wife of 52 years, Norma; children, Patrick Ussery of Arcadia, Florida and Margaret Creasy (Marlin) of Colchester, Illinois; sister, Wilma Pointer; brothers, James “Bill” Ussery Jr. (Anita) and Robert Ussery (Carol); and grandchildren, Trevor Nelson and Kenzie Ussery. Richard was preceded in death by his parents and two sisters, Geneva Mayes and Mary Ellen Woods.
A private family service will be held in the future. Online condolences may be shared by visiting bankspagetheus.com.
Arrangements are entrusted to Banks/Page-Theus Funerals and Cremations, Wildwood.