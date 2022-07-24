Richard C. Williams
Richard Charles Williams, 80, of Lake Placid, Florida went home to be with his Lord on Sunday, July 17, 2022, at Orchid Cove at Lake Placid. Richard was born on July 8, 1942, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and was the son of Dorothy (Johnston) and William C. Williams.
Richard has been a resident of Lake Placid since 1971, moving here from Philadelphia. He was a retired mortgage broker and owner of Heartland Mortgage. Richard was of the Christian faith and enjoyed a great game of tennis, coloring pictures, following his beloved Tampa Bay Lightning hockey team, the University of Miami football team and going to the Change of Pace in Sebring. Richard loved to be with his family and friends anytime they could get together.
He is survived by the love of his life of 57 years, Joyce; daughter, Joyce Marie Williams; brother, Kenneth Williams, and nieces and nephews.
A service to celebrate Richard’s life will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, at Scott Funeral Home, 504 W. Interlake Blvd., Lake Placid with Pastor Ray Cameron officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Change of Pace, 4514 Hammock Road, Sebring, FL 33872, or your favorite charity in Richard’s memory. Words of comfort to the family can be made by visiting scottfuneralservices.com